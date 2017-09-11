Thompson in four-shot win
Lexi Thompson shot a closing round of four-under 68 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the inaugural Tech Championship tournament, the last tune-up before the final Major championship of the season.
The 22-year-old American's four-shot victory at the Brickyard Crossing golf course gave her a 19-under 197 in the 52-hole event.
New Zealand's Lydia Ko shot an even-par 72 to finish second at 15-under 201 for her first top-10 placing in three months. Australia's Min-Jee Lee (67) placed third. - AFP