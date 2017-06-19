Thompson holds one-shot lead

American Lexi Thompson, who is seeking to rebound from a play-off loss two weeks ago, fired a five-under 64 to grab a slim lead after a rain-hit third round of the Meijer Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thompson reached a 15-under total of 196 and leads by one over a group of golfers including South Koreans Park Sung Hyun, Jenny Shin, Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa, and overnight leader Brooke Henderson of Canada.

"It was just a matter of staying patient," said Thompson, who lost to Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn in the play-off at the Manulife Classic.

"I knew I was hitting it well on the front nine, I just wasn't making the birdies.

"But I hit it well all day, so it was all a matter of hitting the shots closer and I guess just taking advantage of No. 11, reaching that one in two, and making a few putts for birdie," said Thompson, who had six birdies and one bogey.

The golfers had to endure a two-hour rain delay at the Blythefield Country Club course. Pace dominated a course softened by rain with an eight-under 61. Park shot a 62 and Shin a 63.

Henderson, who led after each of the first two rounds, fell out of first place after a second-round 67 but remained within striking distance of her first win of 2017.

The course was reduced to a par 69 after heavy rains turned the par-five fifth hole into a par three because of pools of water.

Pace, 36, began the day at two under but picked up five shots on the front nine with three birdies and an eagle.