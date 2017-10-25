Tiger heralds 'Return of  the Stinger'

Tiger Woods displayed progress of his latest comeback bid by posting a video of himself on Twitter hitting a "stinger" shot with a long iron.

The former world No. 1 posted the video yesterday morning (Singapore time), after uploading another video of himself hitting a driver earlier this month.

Woods has only recently been approved to resume full golf activities after a six-month recovery from lower back fusion surgery, his fourth back surgery, in April.

"Return of the Stinger," Woods tweeted.

The 41-year-old used the Stinger shot to great advantage during his heyday more than a decade ago, but has not played since February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic and has not won a Major since the 2008 US Open.

Woods posted the message "Making Progress" with his driver video after an Oct 7 post that noted "Smooth Iron Shots".

Last December, Woods made a short-lived comeback at the Hero World Challenge, an invitational event in the Bahamas to benefit his charity foundation and, if his game and health allow, he could still enter this December's edition of the event, with two open spots left in the field.