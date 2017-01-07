Tiger impressed with Trump's drive

Tiger Woods said yesterday that he was impressed with how far US President-elect Donald Trump can hit a golf ball at age 70 in his first public comments about their Dec 23 round.

The two played at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach about three weeks after Woods, a 14-time Major champion and former world No. 1, made his comeback from a 16-month lay-off following back surgery.

"What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old," Woods said on his website. "He takes a pretty good lash."

Woods didn't go into details about conversations with Trump, purportedly a 2.8-handicapper, over the South Florida layout.

"Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun," Woods said.

"We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do."

Woods made it sound like he didn't take any money off Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as the 45th US President on Jan 20.

"We didn't have a match and played for fun," Woods said.