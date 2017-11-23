Tiger ‘pain free’ and ready for return, says Day

Tiger Woods is waking up "pain free" for the first time in three years ahead of his return to golf at next week's Hero World Challenge, his fellow former world No. 1 Jason Day said yesterday.

Woods, who has not played competitive golf for 10 months as he recovers from a fourth operation on his back in three years, will be making his comeback next week at his own tournament in Albany, Bahamas.

"I did talk to him and he did say it's the best he's ever felt in three years, he doesn't wake up with pain anymore, which is great," Day said ahead of the Australian Open.

"I totally understand where he's coming from because sometimes I wake up and it takes me about 10 minutes to get out of bed.

"For him to be in pain for three years is very frustrating."

Winner of five tournaments in 2013, the 41-year-old Woods has played just 19 events since.