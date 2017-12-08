Golf

Tommy shows the way

Tommy shows the way
Ribka Vania & Tommy Tan. PHOTO: AFP
Godfrey Robert
Dec 08, 2017 06:00 am

Singapore's Tommy Tan won the boys' best gross title at the 26th SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Golf Championship at the SICC Bukit Course which ended yesterday.

Tommy shot immaculate rounds of 69-69-67 for a 205 total to claim the award in a challenging competition that attracted 121 players from 14 countries. 

OTHER RESULTS (ALL WINNERS)  

GIRLS - Best gross: 207: Ribka Vania 67-71-69. A Div: 225: Nicole Mok 76-74-75. B Div: 220: Francesca Olivarez-Ilas 78-70-72.

Best SICC player - 241: Riya Ahuja 81-78-82. 

BOYS - A Div: 217: Jeryl Tan 71-75-71. B Div: 215: Napat Vorrasanpisut 72-72-71.

Best SICC player - 221: Fabian Fernandez 76-73-72.

Golf

Woods still a major threat, say two Major winners

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf

Godfrey Robert

Read articles by Godfrey Robert