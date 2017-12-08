Tommy shows the way

Singapore's Tommy Tan won the boys' best gross title at the 26th SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Golf Championship at the SICC Bukit Course which ended yesterday.

Tommy shot immaculate rounds of 69-69-67 for a 205 total to claim the award in a challenging competition that attracted 121 players from 14 countries.

OTHER RESULTS (ALL WINNERS)

GIRLS - Best gross: 207: Ribka Vania 67-71-69. A Div: 225: Nicole Mok 76-74-75. B Div: 220: Francesca Olivarez-Ilas 78-70-72.

Best SICC player - 241: Riya Ahuja 81-78-82.

BOYS - A Div: 217: Jeryl Tan 71-75-71. B Div: 215: Napat Vorrasanpisut 72-72-71.

Best SICC player - 221: Fabian Fernandez 76-73-72.