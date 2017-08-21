US lead Europe by five points
The United States took a five-point lead into this morning's (Singapore time) Solheim Cup 12 singles matches after another dominant fourball display against Europe yesterday morning.
The US won three of four fourball matches - and five of eight points on offer on the day - to stretch their lead to 10½ to 5½ after a split of four foursomes matches at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.
No Solheim Cup or Ryder Cup team has come back from more than four points down on the final day to win. - AFP