Vegas fends off Hoffman to retain Canadian Open title

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas birdied the first play-off hole yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the Canadian Open for the second straight year.

Vegas edged American Charley Hoffman after both finished 72 holes on 21-under 267. Vegas was in a bunker and off the green as the play-off opened at the par-five 18th at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario.

But Vegas chipped his third shot inches from the hole and tapped in for the win.

"I knew I had to stay aggressive," Vegas said of the near-disaster out of the bunker. "I knew I could pull off the shot. A little lucky, to be honest.

"Sometimes, you need that to win."

Vegas, one of the longest drivers on the US PGA Tour, arrived in Canada having missed five straight cuts, but Glen Abbey again proved hospitable.

"It's magic, to be honest," he said after capturing his third PGA Tour title.

"I just came out with an aggressive mentality, just feeling really good about my game."