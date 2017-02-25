W LAGUNA LANG CO IS SO INVITING

Located halfway between Hue and Danang, two historical sites also made famous by the Vietnam War, the course weaves between trees, natural streams, over padi fields and through impressive rock features.

And this creates a memorable, diverse and unique golf experience for the visitors who congregate so very often on the beautiful and challenging layout.

Laguna Golf brand ambassador and six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo will be present to grace the event from March 15 to 17.

I caught up with him at the second annual Laguna Golf Classic 2016 last November and he was singing praises of the Central Vietnam course owned by the Banyan Tree Group.

The winner of 41 professional victories, including 30 on the European Tour, was particularly impressed by the course condition, presentation, maintenance, staff hospitality and caddie efficiency.

Singapore woman professional Amelia Yong, with whom I played an 18-hole round at the pristine course, said: "I think it's a beautifully structured course.

"I really enjoy how Sir Nick incorporated a lot of local terrain as well as fauna to build each hole, making it a challenge in itself.

"My favourite hole would be the second, with the backdrop of mountains and a little waterfall."

Taking time out from the golfing activities, Faldo and the management of Laguna Lang Co also visited Nuoc Ngot 1 Primary School to present a new water filtration system, a meaningful project organised in line with the Banyan Tree Group's sustainability efforts to contribute to the community where it operates in.

Laguna Lang Co's latest lifestyle residential project is built along hole 18 of the golf course - a Laguna Park townhome.

And the Laguna Park Residences along the golf course and the Banyan Tree Residences offer the most luxurious oceanfront hillside villa development in Laguna Lang Co.

The whole project is the first and largest world-class integrated resort in Vietnam, and an ideal second-home destination development in Central Vietnam.

The 280ha site near Lang Co Bay is framed by a 3km beach overlooking the East Sea, an area renowned for its fabulous coastline, natural scenery and proximity to Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Laguna Lang Co echoes the ethos of Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree's flagship integrated resort community in southern Thailand.

The development, which won the 2017 IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year Award, includes Banyan Tree and Angsana branded hotels and spas, the 18-hole championship golf course, private villas and residences available for sale, convention facilities and a plethora of recreational activities for guests of all ages.