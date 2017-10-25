Warren Open back with a bang

It was a platform from which some of the biggest names in local golf had launched their glittering career.

The Warren-MST Amateur Open, into its ninth year, is so popular that top players cannot afford to miss it.

And among its winners, since the event's inauguration in 2008, are Jonathan Woo, Koh Dengshan, Gregory Foo, Joshua Ho and Marc Ong.

From a humble competition of 60 golfers, it has grown to attract more than 100 players from a host of countries every year (except last year when the course underwent renovations).

This time, the tournament is seeing great interest yet again and players from United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South-east Asia are set to gather.

This year, the Warren Golf and Country Club has added a junior division, besides the men's, women's and team events.

Jinder Aujla, the club's general manager, said: "We are happy to have MST Golf return as the title sponsors after they had supported the event in 2015.

"The newly-renovated greens will be a challenge."

Entry forms are available at www.warren.org.sg and www.sga.org.sg.

E-mail golf@warren.org.sg for more details. - GODFREY ROBERT