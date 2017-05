Club president Patrick Quek (third from left) posing with Dr Yaacob Ibrahim (fourth from left) yesterday.

Fifty-five years and still going strong.

That's Warren Golf & Country Club, which enjoyed double happiness yesterday with the club's Founder's Day (Brigadier Derek Warren founded the club in 1962 at Folkestone Road) celebrations and the opening of all 18 holes of its golf course after renovation.

Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information, graced the happy occasion and also played a round of golf at the new layout at Choa Chu Kang. - GODFREY ROBERT