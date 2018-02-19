Watson takes lead at Genesis Open

Bubba Watson swooped for an eagle and five birdies in a six-under 65 at Riviera Country Club yesterday morning (Singapore time) to seize a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Genesis Open.

His 10-under total of 203 put him one stroke in front of American Patrick Cantlay, who rolled in a 55-foot birdie putt at the 18th to cap a 69 for 204.

"Knowing how difficult this golf course is, my whole thing was trying to hit greens, somehow just hang in there wherever I was," said two-time US Masters champion Watson, who is also a two-time winner at Riviera.

"We hung on."

Australian Cameron Smith, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau shared third on 205.