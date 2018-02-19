Watson takes lead at Genesis Open
Bubba Watson swooped for an eagle and five birdies in a six-under 65 at Riviera Country Club yesterday morning (Singapore time) to seize a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Genesis Open.
His 10-under total of 203 put him one stroke in front of American Patrick Cantlay, who rolled in a 55-foot birdie putt at the 18th to cap a 69 for 204.
"Knowing how difficult this golf course is, my whole thing was trying to hit greens, somehow just hang in there wherever I was," said two-time US Masters champion Watson, who is also a two-time winner at Riviera.
"We hung on."
Australian Cameron Smith, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau shared third on 205.
Fifteen players are within five shots of the lead, including world No. 1 and defending champion Dustin Johnson. - AFP
