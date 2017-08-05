Wie ahead with course record

Michelle Wie took advantage of mild early conditions to storm into the lead at the Women's British Open with a course-record eight-under 64 at Kingsbarns Golf Links yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The American scorched the back nine with six birdies to better the 65 set by China's Lin Xiyu in 2013.

The 27-year-old leads South Korean Kim In Kyung by a shot, with fellow American Lindy Duncan a stroke further behind in third place.