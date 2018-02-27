Wie out to settle scores at Sentosa

Michelle Wie returns to Singapore for this week's HSBC Women's World Championship to settle unfinished business.

Last year, the American held the lead in the first and third rounds, but lost out to two-time HSBC Women's champion Park In Bee.

Wie, 28, hopes to make amends in the US$1.5-million (S$2m) tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong course from Thursday to Sunday.

She said: "So yes, a bit of unfinished business in Singapore perhaps. It's a great tournament and the new course really suits my game, so looking forward to getting back out there and giving it another shot."