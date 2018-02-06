Golf

Woodland wins Phoenix Open

Match Report
Feb 06, 2018 06:00 am

American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a Phoenix Open sudden-death play-off yesterday morning (Singapore time) as two of the lesser-known players on the US PGA Tour battled for victory after the big names fluffed their lines.

Woodland needed two putts at the par-four 18th to clinch victory after Reavie missed a 10-foot par putt at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The pair finished on 18-under 266, ahead of the likes of world No. 2 Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler. - REUTERS

Golf

Sharma wins Maybank title

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf