Woodland wins Phoenix Open

American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a Phoenix Open sudden-death play-off yesterday morning (Singapore time) as two of the lesser-known players on the US PGA Tour battled for victory after the big names fluffed their lines.

Woodland needed two putts at the par-four 18th to clinch victory after Reavie missed a 10-foot par putt at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.