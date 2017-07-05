Woods completes treatment programme

Tiger Woods, who was a no-show last week at the US PGA tournament that benefits his foundation, said on social media on Monday that he had completed a programme to help him manage medications he used to deal with back pain.

"I recently completed an out-of-state private intensive programme. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received," Woods said on Twitter.

Woods, 41, checked himself into a clinic after blaming an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications for an early-morning arrest near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on May 29.

The former world No. 1 golfer, who has had several surgeries to relieve lingering back pain, was booked but released several hours later by Palm Beach County police.

The police report showed that he had passed a breathalyser test.