Woods a doubt for US Masters

Four-time US Masters winner Tiger Woods said on Thursday he would miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational, putting his participation in next month's Masters tournament seriously in doubt.

The American made the announcement via Twitter saying he was out of next week's PGA Tour tournament because of back problems. He has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb 3.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won't be able to play in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational," the 41-year old Woods said.

"I'm especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honour Arnold." - AFP