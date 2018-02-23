Woods: I'm starting to get that feeling again

Tiger Woods said he still has adjustments to make going into this week's Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, where the former world No. 1 will compete in successive weeks for the first time since 2015.

Woods did not practise at PGA National this week, opting instead to work on fixing issues that caused him to miss the cut last week at Riviera in his second start of 2018 after a year-long absence due to back surgery.

"I wasn't very good on Friday, and more importantly I didn't putt very good," Woods, 42, said after playing in Wednesday's pro-am competition.

"I got exposed there on the back nine - three three-putts - and so I've worked a little bit on my putting since I've been home each and every day."

The 14-time Major champion, though, has been pain-free through his first two starts of the season and is enjoying getting back into the groove of competition.