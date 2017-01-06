Woods to make 2017 start at Torrey Pines

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods will launch his 2017 campaign at Torrey Pines, where his eight triumphs include the 2008 US Open.

Organisers said on Wednesday that Woods had committed to the US PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, north of San Diego.

The Jan 26-29 event will be the 14-time Major winner's first tournament of the year.

Woods returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, coming back from a 15-month injury lay-off.

Woods has won the US PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines seven times - in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013.

He won his most recent Major title there in 2008, on the famed South Course, beating Rocco Mediate in an epic 19-hole play-off despite competing with knee and leg injuries.

BACK SURGERY

Woods was sidelined for more than a year after undergoing back surgery.

His last appearance at the Farmers was in 2015, when he withdrew in the first round with back trouble.

The 41-year-old, who has 79 PGA Tour victories, will be making his first start in a PGA Tour full-field event since he tied for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods has also committed to play in the Genesis Open on Feb 16-19 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles and the Honda Classic on Feb 23-26 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

He has not publicly announced his full schedule leading up to April's US Masters, the first Major of the year.

But, in confirming three events, he is clearly planning to get plenty of tournament rounds under his belt before a tilt at a fifth Green Jacket in Augusta.

Woods is also expected to play the March 16-19 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, an event he has won a record eight times.