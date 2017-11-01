Woods to make comeback this month

Tiger Woods will make his latest return from long-term injury at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov 30 to Dec 3, the former world No. 1 confirmed yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 14-time Major champion has not played since February after a recurrence of back problems which forced him to miss the 2015-2016 season.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," said the 41-year-old, who also made his last comeback at the Albany tournament which benefits his charity foundation.

Woods is included in an 18-man field which features many of golf's elite, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and world No. 2 Jordan Spieth.

Woods has not played a competitive round since firing a 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

He withdrew from the event the next day and underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Since then, Woods has posted videos during his battle to regain fitness, most recently footage of him firing a "stinger" shot with a long iron.