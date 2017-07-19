Woods' ranking drops to 1,005th

Tiger Woods has dropped outside the top 1,000 players in the world for the first time in his professional career.

The official World Golf Ranking on Monday showed Woods placed at 1,005th, reflecting the former world No. 1's injury-hit two years that have seen him hardly play.

Woods, who has had a series of operations on his back since 2014, has made only one top-20 finish in the past two seasons.

The 41-year-old once held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 683 weeks. This year, Woods' rehabilitation from injury was overshadowed by his arrest in May for driving under the influence.

Last month, the 14-time Major winner said he planned to seek professional help to treat pain medication dependency.