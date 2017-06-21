Woods receiving professional help to manage meds

Tiger Woods said yesterday that he is receiving "professional help" to manage his use of the medications he takes to relieve back pain and insomnia following his arrest for driving while intoxicated last month.

Florida police found the 41-year-old asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the early hours of May 29.

He tested negative for alcohol after his arrest and later released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," he posted on Twitter. "I want to thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on Tour."