Woods shows off 'smooth iron shots'

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods released a 24-second slow-motion video of himself hitting an iron shot, another teaser that he is returning to fitness.

The 41-year-old American tweeted the video of himself yesterday morning (Singapore time) with the caption: "Smooth iron shots."

It was an advancement from where Woods, a 14-time Major winner, said he was two weeks ago in a post on his website. He said then that he was swatting 60-yard shots.

Woods, who has been out of action since his fourth back operation in April, served as an assistant captain for the triumphant United States squad at the Presidents Cup earlier this month.

He had "no idea what my future holds" regarding his return to competition, but doctors cleared him to begin swinging a club again two weeks ago.

"I'm still training, I'm getting stronger. But I certainly don't have my golf muscles trained because obviously I'm not doing anything golf-related," Woods said at the Presidents Cup.