Woods still the crowd-puller

Tiger Woods was unable to conjure up his old magic at the US Masters this week but that did not dampen the enthusiasm surrounding his return to Augusta National.

Woods, despite no chance of getting into contention on the final day of the year's first Major, was given a warm reception whenever patrons caught a glimpse of the four-time Masters champion navigating the course in his traditional Sunday red.

For Woods, last week marked the first time he competed in any of golf's four major championships since 2015.

"It's disappointing that I didn't hit the ball well enough," the former world No. 1 said after capping his final-round 69 with a three-putt bogey at the 18th. He ended with a one-over 289 to finish joint-32nd.