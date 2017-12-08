Woods still a major threat, say two Major winners

The show that Tiger Woods put on last week in his latest comeback from injury was enough to convince a pair of Major winners that he may still be able to triumph in golf's blue-riband events.

Woods swung freely and with no sign of back pain at the Hero World Challenge, finishing tied for ninth in the 18-man exhibition which featured eight of the world's top 10 golfers.

Mark Calcavecchia saw enough to know it would be foolish to write off the former world No. 1.

"His name is Tiger Woods after all. You don't just forget that he has won 14 Majors and 79 (US PGA Tour) wins," the former British Open winner said.

"I was very impressed with a lot of things. He's going at it full speed, he's certainly not holding back trying to protect what we all thought was still going to be a tender back."

While Woods drove the ball well, he was rusty when it came to chipping, but that was no concern for twice US Open winner Lee Janzen.

"You can never count Woods out as has a variable that is unmeasurable, he always has the ability to pull off the right shot at the right time," said Janzen.