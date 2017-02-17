Woods told to 'limit his activities'

Tiger Woods has been advised to limit his activities as he battles back spasms that have hindered his return to competition.

Although he had already withdrawn from this week's Genesis Open, he was supposed to give a press conference as tournament host yesterday morning (Singapore time), but he cancelled it.

"After receiving daily treatment, the last several days on his on-going back spasms, Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference on Wednesday," the tournament said in a statement.

Woods, the 14-time Major champion trying to rebuild his career after multiple back surgeries that sidelined him for more than a year, pulled out of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic last week before announcing his withdrawal from this week's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club and the Honda Classic near his Florida home next week.

In a statement on his website last week, the 41-year-old superstar said a "possible playing schedule" for next month and beyond would be determined after his back had been reassessed, with time ticking as the US Masters - the first Major tournament of the year - looms from April 6-9.

Australia's world No. 1 Jason Day, who has battled back trouble of his own, noted that Woods is in the difficult position now of needing to play to hone his game, but needing to rest his back.

"I think it's a double-edged sword for him because he has to come out and play and play tournament golf, but he has to also watch your back and make sure that's healthy," Day said.

"Because you have to play golf to get tournament ready and get the competitive rounds under your belt but, also in the same regard, you have to be wary if your back is 100 per cent."

Day said he hoped to see Woods back in action without injury concerns before the end of the year.