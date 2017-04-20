Woods unsure of return date

Tiger Woods still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf, saying he still has "good days and bad days" with his surgically repaired back.

Speaking at the unveiling of his design for a new course in Missouri yesterday morning (Singapore time), Woods sounded resigned to the uncertainty.

"The back is progressing. I have good days and bad days," the 14-time Major champion said.

"I've had three back operations and that's just kind of the nature of the business, unfortunately. That's all I can say."

Woods, who hasn't played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb 3 with ongoing back spasms, hit a couple of shots in public for the first time in months.

His first found the water.

"The second shot, I stiffed it, so..." said Woods, who briefly returned to competition in December after missing all of the 2015-16 season in the wake of back surgery.

At his first US PGA Tour event after a 17-month absence, at Torrey Pines in January, the 41-year-old American missed the cut.