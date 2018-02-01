World No. 1 Feng sets sights on HSBC title

Claiming the world No. 1 ranking has only fuelled Feng Shanshan's drive for golfing success as she aims to win the HSBC Women's World Championship next month.

Feng, who is the first Chinese to top the world rankings, is confident of becoming the first player from her country to win the LPGA Tour event in Singapore.

Said the 28-year-old: "I had a great end to 2017 and took a bit of time off to rest, and I'm now raring to go again.

"It was good to get back out on course again last week in the Bahamas and I'm really looking forward to playing back in Asia. That's where I feel most at home and I guess it's no surprise that that's where I play my best golf.

"The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of the top events.

"It's always super-competitive and you need to be at the top of your game to win it.

"Hopefully, I can bring my best game this year."

The 11th edition of the US$1.5-million (S$2m) tournament will be played at the New Tanjong Golf course at the Sentosa Golf Club from March 1-4.

Fans can look forward to a thrilling competition after the world's top-10 ranked players confirmed their participation.

Returning to defend her title is South Korea's Park Inbee.

The world No. 13 will be part of a star-studded line-up which includes all of last year's Major winners as well as Chun In Gee (No. 6), Lexi Thompson (No. 4), former world No. 1 Lydia Ko and Cristie Kerr (No. 9).

Said 40-year-old Kerr, who has two Majors and 20 LPGA Tour wins to her name: "Last year was a great year for me and I'm looking forward to carrying that momentum into this season.

"Singapore's always tough, though. The conditions are challenging and it's always a very strong field."

Off the course, popular South Korean pop group Monsta X will be headlining the music festival held on the penultimate day of the tournament.

Tickets are available at www.hsbcgolf.com/womens - KIMBERLY KWEK