WORLD'S BEST REGIONAL AIRLINES

For the third time in four years, Bangkok Airways has won the twin awards, "World's Best Regional Airline" and "Best Regional Airline in Asia" from the reputable SKYTRAX World Airline awards.

This year's win at the Paris Air Show on June 20 cements the boutique carrier as a longstanding front-runner in the business, servicing its 26 destinations more than 12 countries and more than 68 routes with quality delivery.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, said during the ceremony: "This is truly considered as the most precious award in the aviation industry.

"Wining two awards for the third time has fully manifested our continuous commitment to strive for excellence in airline services.

"These achievements would not be possible without the dedication of our staff to excel in a complete airline services."