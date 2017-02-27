Yang wins title  in record style

South Korean Amy Yang sank a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole to seal a five-stroke victory at the rain-hit Honda LPGA Thailand in style yesterday, claiming the title for a second time with a new tournament record.

The 2015 champion closed with a four-under 68 at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi to finish with a 22-under total of 266, one shot lower than the previous record and well clear of nearest rival, fellow Korean Ryu So Yeon (271).