Yap shines at Tering Bay

Rookie pro Jesse Yap impressed with a one-under 71 to lie joint-fourth in the first leg of the SPGA Away Series, presented by Champions Golf Challenge, at Tering Bay in Batam yesterday.

Yap, who made his pro debut at the China PGA Series last week after making the cut as an amateur in the SMBC Singapore Open last month, trails leader Koh Dengshan by two shots in the $37,000 event.

Johnson Poh and Mardan Mamat are a shot adrift.