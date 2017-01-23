Young guns to come back stronger

A terrible sliced shot off the 15th tee that ended up in a flower bush effectively ended his bid to defend the Singapore Open title.

But 25-year-old Song Young Han - and other young golfers like him - will learn from his missteps.

Prayad Marksaeng, the newly crowned SMBC Singapore Open champion, believes that, through experience, the younger golfers will become calmer and more consistent.

Over four days at Sentosa's Serapong course, the 50-year-old kept getting better.

His scores of 71-69-68-67 for a 275 total saw him beat Song and three others tied in second spot, by a single stroke.

"Some in the new generation don't have experience, they want to hit far and play hard, but that's how you get hurt," said Prayad.

"(But) there are those like Phachara Khongwatmai who will become very famous."

At 14 years, two months and 18 days in 2013, Phachara won the Singha Hua Hin Open on the Asean PGA Tour.

Now 17, Khongwatmai was in contention (66-72-67-71) yesterday, but a double bogey on the fifth hole saw his chance slip away.

"This is my first year playing on the Asian Tour with a full card," he said.

"Playing in my first event of the year, I am extremely pleased with my top-five result.

"I am happy with how I finished the round. I didn't think about winning. I was just focused on my game. I am playing against myself, not other players."

While disappointed to lose by a solitary stroke, Song believes he has learnt from his first experience of defending a title.

"I missed the opportunity on the last to force a play-off, but it's all right. I felt the pressure only one day before the tournament started and I handled it well," said the South Korean.

"I learnt a lot from this week." - SHAMIR OSMAN