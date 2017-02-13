Zanotti's late charge seals Maybank win

Fabrizio Zanotti's birdie-eagle finish secured a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship yesterday for his second European Tour title.

The 33-year-old Paraguayan trailed overnight leader and US Masters champion Danny Willett by six shots at the start of the day, but he scorched the Saujana Golf and Country Club course with a nine-under 63 to finish with a 72-hole total of 19-under.

As Willett let slip his three-shot advantage, David Lipsky emerged as Zanotti's closest rival, but the American failed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker for a birdie at the last that would have forced a play-off. - REUTERS

SELECTED SCORE

289: Koh Dengshan 72-70-73-74