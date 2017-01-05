Zaw rides on eagles' back

Veteran Zaw Moe shot a spectacular eight-under 64 to put himself in contention for the main prize of $3,750 at the SPGA Champions Golf Challenge at the Bintan Lagoon (Jack Nicklaus) course.

The 49-year-old Singapore-based Myanmarese improved by nine shots from his first-day play.

Three eagles and five birdies against three bogeys saw Zaw Moe to a mixed card, but the talking point was his taming of three par-fives for the eagles.

With a 137 total, he trails a steady Quincy Quek (69-67) by one shot as the $30,000 event goes into the final round today.

Former World Cup player Poh Eng Wah is set to make an all-the-way win in the senior division as his 67 yesterday gave him a 10-shot lead over Dino Kwek (72).