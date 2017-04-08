10 questions for Brian O'Driscoll

1. Which Irish band would you watch, U2 or The Corrs?

U2.

2. Why is Dublin the best city in the world?

The warm, welcoming people of Dublin makes it the best city.

3. Which do you prefer, St Patrick's Day or Christmas?

(laughs) Christmas.

4. What is your must-read book?

I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes.

5. Oktoberfest or Glastonbury?

Glastonbury.

6. Would you rather win the lottery or see Ireland win the Rugby World Cup?

(laughs) I'd rather win the lottery.

7. Pint of Guinness or a shot of Jameson's?

Definitely a pint of Guinness.

8. Who would you rather have in your football team: Roy Keane, Liam Brady or Pat Jennings?

It's got to be Roy Keane.

9. The Godfather or Goodfellas?

The Godfather.

10. Who will win the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Ireland.

- MARIELLE DESCALSOTA