$20k boost for Singapore floorball

(From left) Advisors' Clique's executive director of financial services Vincent Gan, Great Eastern Financial Advisers' agency head George Goh, Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) president Kenneth Ho, SportSG assistant director Adam Masbah and SFA committee member Charles Chia at yesterday's cheque presentation.

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) has welcomed a sponsor in Advisors' Clique, a group of financial consultants representing Great Eastern Financial Advisers Private Limited.

Yesterday, a cheque presentation for $20,000 took place at Our Tampines Hub during the Advisors' Clique Floorball Carnival, where 27 teams competed in four categories.

The money will be used for high performance and community events, such as supporting the men's national team in their preparations for December's World Floorball Championships in Prague, Czech Republic.

Vincent Gan, Advisors' Clique's executive director of financial services, said the group is proud to support Team Singapore and wishes the men's team all the best for the world championships.

SFA president Kenneth Ho said: "We hope to have further collaboration, such as through a career scheme where our national athletes can (be taken) under Advisors' Clique's wing and do the company proud, as they have done for Singapore in the sports arena."