$50k raised at netball carnival

A total of $50,000 was raised for the Metta Welfare Association at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan netball carnival at the Kallang Netball Centre last Saturday.

The event, which was held in celebration of Deloitte Singapore's 50th anniversary, saw sporting legends and media personalities take part in a charity netball game.

National netballers Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim, both Deloitte employees, captained the teams which featured local football legend Fandi Ahmad, ex-national goalkeeper Lionel Lewis and media personalities such as Wong Li Lin.

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also the Singapore National Olympic Council president, was also present.

Other events included the Deloitte 5,000 for 50 charity run, where participants completed 5,000km in 50 hours.

The Deloitte Pesta Sukan, which ends this Saturday, involves over 1,500 participants and volunteers.