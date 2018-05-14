$92,800 raised at Singapore Community Games

A total of $92,800 was raised for charity, as part of the sixth edition of the Singapore Community Games, an annual multi-sport competition organised by the People's Association (PA).

The donations were from 27 corporate sponsors - including main contributors Pokka, StarHub, Unearthed Productions and Singapore Pools - and will go to 15 voluntary welfare organisations, such as Care Corner, Boys' Town, Autism Resource Centre and Shine Children And Youth Services.

This is the first time the corporate community is raising funds for the less privileged through its participation in the Singapore Community Games, said PA.

Yesterday, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Environment and Water Resources Minister and Tampines GRC MP, visited Our Tampines Hub, where the finals for the badminton, sepak takraw and table tennis events were held.

The Games, which have seven different sports, attracted more than 8,000 participants this year.

The other sports are basketball, bowling, football and ekiden, which is a long-distance running relay race.