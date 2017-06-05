ActiveSG launches Flying Disc Club

In collaboration with the Ultimate Players Association (Singapore), ActiveSG launched the ActiveSG Flying Disc Club at Kallang Field yesterday.

The initiative started with a bang at the UPA(S) Mixed Nationals, which saw over 500 participants from 20 teams competing in the annual frisbee event.

ActiveSG Flying Disc Club will be organising regular social play sessions on weekday evenings at ActiveSG stadiums in Queenstown, Woodlands and Clementi.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who was the event's guest of honour, believes that the initiative will encourage more people to participate in the fast-growing sport.

There are over 4,000 active flying-disc players in Singapore. The majority are between the ages of 17 and 28.

She said: "Over the last few years, frisbee is really getting a lot of support, but there's still potential for it to grow.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES

"ActiveSG will provide more opportunities for club games and open up more spaces to play.

"We want to allow people of diverse backgrounds to come together.

"We hope that with this programme the game will get more exposure."

President of the UPA(S), Ang Zi Wei, anticipates a bigger talent pool at competitive level as a result of the ActiveSG Flying Disc Club.

The 27-year-old said: "Last year, Singapore sent three teams to London for the World Ultimate and Guts Championships. We came in combined 21st, ranking second in South-east Asia, and third in Asia.

"Our talent are coming from tertiary level onwards, and with this launch we hope we will be able to get secondary school students to begin playing."

Ang is confident that the sport will continue to grow in popularity, as two years ago, there were only 1,000 active players.

She said: "We are looking at a steady growth every year, mostly from schools coming into the community.

"In two years' time, we foresee another 2,000 players joining the community."

In Singapore, there are currently more than 50 flying-disc teams, 14 of which are registered with the UPA(S), which is a non-profit organisation governing all flying disc-related activities.