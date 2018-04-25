All Black Molia says New Zealand can win World Rugby Sevens Series

From left, New Zealand Sevens players Akuila Rokolisoa, Sione Molia and Joe Ravouvou try their hand at making pies during a cook-off organised by Air New Zealand ahead of the Singapore Sevens.

The All Blacks three-year wait for a HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title could finally end this season.

They are third in the standings - 19 points behind leaders South Africa - but New Zealand's Sione Molia is positive that the team can turn things around in the last three legs of the series in Singapore, London and Paris.

The utility back said: "There's an opportunity.

"We have a thriving environment where players and management push ourselves to go out there and play to the best of our abilities. "

Molia, together with teammates Akuila Rokolisoa and Joe Ravouvou, were present at a cook-off organised by Air New Zealand ahead of the Singapore Sevens, which kicks off on Saturday.

New Zealand come to Singapore as newly crowned Commonwealth Games rugby sevens champions and are determined to continue their winning ways at the National Stadium.

Molia revealed that the Commonwealth Games have been a significant boost for the team who last won in Singapore 13 years ago.

The 24-year-old said: "We've got a huge opportunity to come off winning a gold medal and using a part of what we did on the Gold Coast and bring it here and continue to use the momentum to move forward."

New Zealand's 14-0 victory over Fiji in the final in Australia saw them pick up their fifth title in the last six editions of the Games.

While the All Blacks have sustained their dominance in the Commonwealth Games, South Africa and Fiji have ended New Zealand's World Rugby Sevens Series stranglehold in the last three seasons.

Since their title-winning 2013/14 campaign, the 12-time champions have been placed third twice and wound up fourth - their joint-worst finish in the series - and failed to win any tournaments last year.

The two-time Rugby World Cup Sevens winners got off to a flying start this season, bagging a silver in Dubai and winning the Cape Town leg, but have failed to land a trophy since then.

They came close twice, in the Hong Kong and Hamilton Sevens where they got booted out in the semi-finals.

Molia put that down to missed chances, saying: "Some of those tournaments we just didn't execute or didn't take opportunities. The plan was to go out there and build our momentum until the Commonwealth Games."

Despite this, he feels that New Zealand, who find themselves with 10 points more than at this stage last season, have improved.

Molia attributed their improvement to them being a closer-knit team, saying: "Off field, building our culture and environment, getting to know each other personally and keeping in touch with family and friends."

Cultivating a family-like culture has also been beneficial to the fresh faces like Rokolisoa.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in the Hong Kong Sevens earlier this month, said: "It's been good. The environment, culture that the team bring and the bond really helps us pick our game up and play to the best our abilities and shape people up."

The playmaker was given his chance to shine in Hong Kong as New Zealand opted to rest their first-choice players for the Commonwealth Games.

The young team put up a commendable effort, making it to the semi-finals.

On their performance, Rokolisoa said: "We were not the strongest or the biggest team there, we were all young boys and debutants and we just played our hearts (out)."

