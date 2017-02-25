Alonso says no to Mercedes

Fernando Alonso said yesterday that Mercedes contacted him after Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg retired unexpectedly last December, but he made clear to them that he was tied to McLaren.

Double world champion Alonso's contract ends this season, however, and the Spaniard told reporters at the launch of the team's new MCL32 car that he would make no decision about his future until after the August break.

"Mercedes, after the surprise of Rosberg, had to do a little check of everyone which is understandable," he said.

"My situation was very clear that I have this year in McLaren-Honda, that I was happy here and that it was no point to talk any more of any possibility."