Angela, Christian in title fights here next month

Christian (left) and Angela Lee. TNP FILE PHOTO
Apr 05, 2018 06:00 am

Angela Lee and her younger brother Christian will both be involved in title fights for the One Championship: Unstoppable Dreams event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18.

Atomweight champion Angela, 21, who is making her much-awaited return to action after a road accident, will face Mei Yamaguchi.

Christian, 19, will meet Martin Nguyen for the featherweight crown.

The mixed martial arts fighters, who are based in Hawaii and fight under the Singapore flag, will be involved in title bouts at the same event for the first time.

