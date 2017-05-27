Angela Lee anaconda chokes Istela Nunes to retain ONE championship world title

Mixed martial arts (MMA) golden girl Angela Lee successfully defended her title against Brazilian Istela Nunes at the ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night.

The ONE atomweight world champion ended the clash with an anaconda choke submission, just two minutes and 18 seconds into the second round.

While Nunes started strong landing kicks and punches it was not long before Lee closed her down, taking the Brazilian out of her comfort zone.

The 20-year-old came out all guns blazing and gained the upper hand in the second minute of the first round with an outer-reaping throw, and spent the rest of round raining punches on a helpless Nunes who was saved by the bell.

For a moment, Lee looked to be pushed back by Nunes in the second round, but the Brazilian then gave away her back to Lee.

The anaconda choke followed and while Nunes resisted for some time, she eventually relented and tapped.

Lee retained her title for the second time in just two months, Nunes suffered the first loss of her career.

Lee is undefeated with eight wins and no losses. This is her sixth victory by submission.

Speaking to the press, elated after her convincing title defence, Lee replied to The New Paper's prospect of taking on former South-east Asia Games and Olympic swimmer May Ooi, who recently entered MMA.

"I am all game for that. I think that it would increase MMA in Singapore even more - and I think that it would be really cool. So, why not?"

When asked when and where she would be ready for the potential bout, Lee joked: "Anytime! Bring it on. I could do it right now."

Ooi has just four fights under her belt with a record of two wins and two losses. Nonetheless, the 40-year-old who was present and seated at cageside for the MMA golden girl's title defense against Nunes is ready for a go at the champion.

In the co-main event, American Ben Askren made quick work of Agilan Thani in the ONE welterweight title fight, submitting the Malaysian by means of an arm triangle choke to retain his welterweight crown.

It was a joyous night for Singapore as two other fighters - Tiffany Teo (strawweight) and Amir Khan (lightweight) - flew the country's flag high by attaining victories by unanimous decision and first round knockout respectively.

The Results

Chen Lei (China) defeated Jeremy Meciaz (Indonesia) by first round referee stoppage, ground and pound.

Rika Ishige (Thailand) defeated Nita Dea (Indonesia) by first round submission, rear-naked choke.

Tiffany Teo (Singapore) defeated Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski (US) by unanimous decision.

Amir Khan (Singapore) defeated Rajinder Singh Meena (India) by first round tap-out

Geje Eustaquio (Philippines) defeated Anatpong Bunrad (Thailand) by unanimous decision

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (Thailand) defeated Adrian Matheis (Indonesia) by first round knockout

Garry Tonon (US) defeated Shinya Aoki (Japan) by submission, heel hook in the Grappling Super Match.

Zebaztian Kadestam (Sweden) defeated Luis Santos (Brazil) by third round knockout

Ben Askren (US) defeated Agilan Thani (Malaysia) by first round submission, arm triangle choke to successfully defend his ONE Welterweight title

Angela Lee (Singapore) defeated Istela Nunes (Brazil) by second round submission, anaconda choke to defend her atomweight title for the second time.