Angela Lee to defend title in March

Angela Lee's wish for 2017 was to get back into the ring as soon as possible.

Now, the ONE Championship atomweight world champion has had her wish granted.

The 20-year-old Canadian-American mixed martial artist, who fights under the Singapore flag, is up for her first title defence on March 11 in Bangkok.

Lee will face Taiwan's Jenny Huang, whom The New Paper previously revealed to be the leading candidate for the title bout, at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

"I am so excited for my first title defence. I had back-to-back fights leading up to the title fight and, after I won the belt, I took some time off," Lee said.

"The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion. I'm looking forward to headlining the fight card in Bangkok.

"Since my last fight, I've been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can't wait to show everyone.

"I've been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. It is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up."

Both Lee and Huang, 25, boast of perfect professional fight records - Lee is unbeaten in six bouts, the last a unanimous decision against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last May to win the title.

Huang owns a 5-0 record, her last win coming against Philippines' April Osenio in Manila last month.

Huang said: "I have been working so hard... Now that I'm here it all feels very surreal to me. Inside the cage I have only one goal and that's to win this bout at any cost.