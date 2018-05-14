Angela, Yamaguchi raring to go

ONE Championship's atomweight world champion Angela Lee (far left) will face the challenge of Mei Yamaguchi (far right) on Friday. With them is Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of ONE Championship.

Angela Lee, ONE Championship's women’s atomweight world champion, can't wait to go into the ring for the Unstoppable Dreams event on Friday (May 18).

The bout between the 21-year-old American, who fights under the Singapore flag, and Japan's Mei Yamaguchi was supposed to take place last November, but was postponed after Lee got into a car accident.

But Lee has recovered and has trained hard over the past few months. Not surprisingly, she is raring to step into the ring at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee said at the event's press conference at Marina Bay Sands on Monday: “Coming back to Singapore ready to defend my title, it’s a familiar feeling.

"At the same time, it feels new to me, after everything. It’s like a new beginning. I am excited to put in the best performance of my life and remind the world who I am as a fighter, as a martial artist, and as a world champion. I have missed the competition, the lights, the spectacle, and everything that comes with it. I live for this.”

Lee had beaten Yamaguchi in 2016 via unanimous decision after five rigorous rounds to claim the inaugural ONE Championship atomweight title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Yamaguchi said at the press conference: “Two years ago, Angela and myself put on a tremendous show for fans in Singapore, and we’re ready to do it again.

"I respect Angela as an athlete and as a person, but I’m ready to give this bout my all. I am not the same martial artist as I was two years ago. I’ve made some key improvements to my game and I am excited to show everyone what I have worked so hard for.”

Also featuring this Friday is Lee's younger brother Christian, who faces Martin Nguyen for ONE’s featherweight world crown.

Making special appearances at the Unstoppable Dreams event on Friday are swim legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, 23 of them gold, and Singapore's Joseph Schooling, who pipped Phelps, his idol, to the 100m butterfly gold at Rio 2016.

Ticket information for the Unstoppable Dreams event is available at www.onefc.com. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans can also catch the fight night and all previous and future events live via the ONE Championship mobile app, available on both Android and iOS platforms.