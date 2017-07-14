Another child on the way for Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked rumours with his latest Instagram post that he could soon celebrate the birth of another child.
The Real Madrid player, 32, is currently the father of three children and may have another baby on the way.
In his last social media picture, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appears to be showing a baby bump while stood in a pool alongside Ronaldo's family members.
Ronaldo captioned the photo: "Big family with love," followed by 10 heart emojis. - PA SPORT