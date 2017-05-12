An app to match coaches with sporting enthusiasts

Who better to empathise with the challenges of the local coaching eco-system, than a coach himself?

That was what former national bowling coach Remy Ong thought when he conceived the idea of mobile app Coachez.

Set to be launched later this year, Coachez allows sport enthusiasts to search for coaches.

RATE AND REVIEW

It has a rate and review system so that users can make informed decisions. It also assists coaches in "the business side of sport" by managing their schedules and billings.

Said Ong, co-founder of Coachez: "I think the biggest challenge coaches in Singapore face is how to get more students.

"There are a lot of people who are really passionate about sports but, somehow, cannot make it their livelihood."

Coachez will partner with CoachSG, an academy by Sport Singapore that aims to enhance and support the development of professional capabilities of coaching.

Coaches registered with the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) will enjoy free and pre-approved registration for Coachez, while non-NROC coaches will have to pay an undisclosed fee and undergo a vetting process.

CoachSG director Troy Engle said: "(This app) adds to professionalism.

"It's designed by a coach, (so) it's a good opportunity to alleviate some of the challenges our coaches face."

Coaches can pre-register now on www.coachezapp.com.