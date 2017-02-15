Armstrong faces US suit

A judge on Monday cleared the way for the doping-disgraced cycling icon Lance Armstrong to go to court, saying the allegations against him merited trial.

The US Justice Department is seeking nearly US$100 million (S$141.8m) in damages from Armstrong, charging that he cheated the government when the US Postal Service sponsored the team he led.

In 2012, Armstrong was stripped of his seven victories in the Tour de France after being accused of actively taking part in a sophisticated doping programme. - AFP

Wizards cast spell on Thunder

Washington Wizards took advantage of an off-night by Russell Westbrook to beat Oklahoma City Thunder 120-98 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Washington are an Eastern Conference-best 17-5 since New Year's Day. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Charlotte 99 Philadelphia 105, Indiana 106 San Antonio 110, Brooklyn 103 Memphis 112, Miami 107 Orlando 116, Milwaukee 102 Detroit 89, Dallas 98 Boston 111, Denver 132 Golden State 110, Phoenix 108 New Orleans 110, Utah 72 Los Angeles 88, Portland 104 Atlanta 109 (OT)

Jesus may not heal in time

Manchester City fear their new boy Gabriel Jesus could miss the rest of the season due to a broken metatarsal that may rule him out of action for three months.

Jesus, who finalised his £27 million (S$47.7m) move to City in January, was spotted walking with crutches and a protective boot in the Manchester city centre yesterday, less than 24 hours after picking up the injury in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.