ASG comes to a close with hosted tour for Asean athletes

After five days of intense competition, the 9th Asean Schools Games (ASG) drew to a close at Universal Studios Singapore yesterday, with 1,650 student-athletes and officials attending the closing ceremony.

Singapore finished third among 10 Asean countries with a tally of 24 gold, 27 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Thailand topped the medal standings with 29 golds and Indonesia were second with 25 golds.

Senior Minister of State for Education Dr Janil Puthucheary, who was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony, said in his speech that he hopes the ASG experience will help shape the participants into better athletes, better sportsmen and better leaders of tomorrow.

PROUD

He said: "You have done your families, your schools, and your countries proud.

"We are friends from across many oceans, and the competitions in the last few days have only made these friendships stronger.

"I hope you will find ways to stay in touch with new friends whom you have made.

"I thank all of you, the student-athletes, as well as the coaches and team managers who have had the pride of seeing your student-athletes perform on the field and do their best."

The ASG also featured a Culture and Education Programme, where Singapore Sports Schools' athletes hosted their Asean peers.

They explored local landmarks like Chinatown, Kampong Glam and Orchard Road, and were treated to the "Flavours of SG Lunch" to taste some of Singapore's iconic local dishes yesterday.

The athletes also enjoyed the rides at USS after the closing ceremony, where Singapore passed the hosting rights to Malaysia for next year's Games.