Atletico to re-sign Costa
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell striker Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced yesterday, with the player set to move in January.
Atletico said the 28-year-old Spaniard, who has been frozen out by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, would have a medical in the next few days before completing the move in the New Year.
Spanish media said that Atletico, who face Chelsea in the Champions League next Wednesday, had agreed a club-record fee of around 55 million euros (S$88.6m) to re-sign Costa. - REUTERS